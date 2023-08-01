Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

Gandhi shared the video of his visit on Instagram.

''Today, visited one of India's largest vegetable market Azadpur Mandi and met the traders and sellers there. I met everyone and asked about their work, their problems, rising prices and held discussions with them and learnt about their future aspirations,'' he said in Hindi on Instagram.

In a short video later also shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen walking through the crowded market, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with people there.

The visit comes days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother's residence.

Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

