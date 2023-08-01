Chhattisgarh tribal leader's remarks against BJP in presence of Cong MLA spark row

A controversy erupted after a ruling Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district was spotted in a video related to a protest wherein a tribal leader can be heard asking people to ''chop off'' BJP leaders if they visit adivasi-dominated areas seeking votes during the upcoming assembly elections.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Congress over tribal leader Surju Tekam's objectionable comments, accusing it of pushing the state towards violence, even as the latter said it was an angry outburst.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condemned the remarks and said action will be taken in the matter as per law.

During a protest jointly held by the Adivasi Samaj and the Congress in Manpur town on Sunday (July 30) against the alleged incident of two women being stripped and paraded in Manipur, Tekam criticised the BJP governments in the north-eastern state and at the Centre, and was purportedly heard saying, "If BJP people visit tribal areas during elections, then chop them off.. send them back naked." Later, during the same agitation, Indrashah Mandavi, the Congress MLA from the Mohla-Manpur seat, hailed Tekam saying, he respects the Constitution and follows it.

Tekam's controversial remarks in presence of the Congress legislator triggered a backlash from the BJP after its video went viral on social media platforms.

State BJP president Arun Sao said such kind of threat to BJP leaders in full public view clearly indicates that the law and order situation has collapsed in Chhattisgarh, where polls are due by the year-end.

BJP MP Santosh Pandey said Tekam, who had been in jail on charges of involvement in ''anti-national'' activities, could make such a statement because he enjoys protection of Congress MLA Mandavi and Chief Minister Baghel.

Pandey demanded registration of an FIR and appropriate action against the tribal leader.

Asked about Tekam's controversial comments, Baghel told reporters on Tuesday that such remarks do not have a place in democracy and said action will be taken in the matter as per law.

"This is wrong. Tekam does not belong to any political party and it was his personal opinion which is not appropriate. Such things do not have a place in democracy and action will be taken as per law," said the Congress leader.

When contacted, Tekam told PTI he made the remarks in the heat of the moment and admitted he should not have uttered those words.

"I respect the Constitution and have faith in democracy. I should not have made such remarks. I was pained to see the incident in Manipur. The incident of Manipur has brought shame to the entire country. I made the statement out of anger. I accept that I should not have made it," said the tribal leader.

Asked about the BJP's demand for action, Tekam said he was ready to face arrest.

