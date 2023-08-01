INDIA bloc to oppose Delhi services bill, AAP hopes many BJP MPs will vote against it too

Calling the Delhi services bill the ''most undemocratic'' piece of legislation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday the INDIA bloc parties will oppose it and express hope that many MPs of the ruling BJP will also vote against it to protect the Constitution.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha termed the introduction of the bill in Lok Sabha a ''desperate attempt'' of the Narendra Modi government to wrest power from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and render the Delhi government "ineffective".

The party's reaction came after the Union government tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs.

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Parliament is empowered to make laws for Delhi and termed the objection to it ''politically motivated''.

The bill, which gives the lieutenant governor the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will replace an ordinance promulgated on May 19.

The ordinance virtually negated the Supreme Court verdict on May 11 that gave the elected AAP dispensation control over services, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats of the city government. ''This bill, which seeks to give overriding powers to the bureaucracy and the lieutenant governor, will replace democracy in Delhi with 'babucracy'," Chadha claimed.

The bill which has been brought to replace the ordinance is even worse than the ordinance itself, he said.

''This an attack on our judiciary, which ruled in favour of the elected government (of Delhi). This is an assault on India's federal structure, democracy, and constitution," Chadha added.

All members of the INDIA bloc will oppose the bill, the AAP MP asserted.

''This is a fight between 'satya' (truth) and 'asatya' (lie), 'dharma' (righteousness) and adharma (sin). While BJP is committing 'adharma', dharma and satya are with us. I hope that dharma stands victorious," Chadha said.

''It is my core belief that many MPs who sit on the treasury benches will also rise to the occasion and come forward to protect India's Constitution,'' he added.

