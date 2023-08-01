Chile's Boric aims to finance $8 billion in social spending with tax reform

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced details of a new tax reform package on Tuesday that the government hopes will deliver $8 billion to finance promised social reforms. Boric made tax reform an electoral pledge, but has struggled to replicate the success of other Latin American leaders in delivering change.

Speaking during a televised address, Boric said he would not persist with his original tax bill legislators rejected in March, and would present two separate bills instead. One bill aims to raise 1.5% of GDP by improving tax compliance by modernizing tax collection, fighting tax evasion and reducing the amount of informal, untaxed work.

The other will reform income tax on individuals and companies, raising taxes on high-income earners. Boric did not specify how much the bill would raise, but said it would provide tax incentives for small business, promote investment and provide other incentives worth a total of 0.5% of GDP. "This proposal considers the contributions of growth, state reform, strengthening tax collection and taxes paid by the sectors with the highest income to be able to finance urgent social expenses," Boric said, adding that the new funds will finance pension, health and security programs.

According to a draft of the proposal, the government aims to reduce the processing time for mining projects by 30%. Chile is the world's largest copper producer and miners have complained about long permitting times. "We hope to find different political actors willing to concur in what can be an important political and economic agreement," Boric said.

Much of Boric's progressive agenda has stalled, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting an ambitious new constitution last September and a divided legislature stopping many of his proposals.

