Delhi AAP announces third list of new office-bearers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:47 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its third list of office-bearers for the ''state of Delhi''.

Mohinder Goyal has been appointed as the state president of the party's trade wing, whereas Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was named the state president of Purvanchal wing.

The AAP has appointed Pankaj Gupta as the state president of youth wing and Sarika Chaudhary the state president of women wing.

According to the notice by the AAP, Sanjeev Nasiar has been appointed the state president of legal wing. The party has also appointed Dinesh Bhardwaj as state president of sports wing.

