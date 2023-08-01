Left Menu

Russia criticises UK sanctions on officials involved in Kara-Murza trial

Russia's embassy in London on Tuesday said Britain had attempted to interfere in its domestic affairs by imposing sanctions on Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST
Russia's embassy in London on Tuesday said Britain had attempted to interfere in its domestic affairs by imposing sanctions on Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza. "We regard the British authorities' recent decision to impose restrictive measures against six Russian nationals as an inadmissible attempt to interfere in the domestic affairs of Russia," the Russian Embassy said in a post on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Britain said on Monday it had imposed asset freezes and travel bans on six figures, including three judges, for what it called their part in a "politically motivated targeting" of Kara-Murza after he lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence. Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship, is prominent opposition figures who stayed in Russia and continued to speak out against President Vladimir Putin .

