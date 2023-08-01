Left Menu

US position on Myanmar unchanged by partial pardon of Suu Kyi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST
US position on Myanmar unchanged by partial pardon of Suu Kyi
Washington's position on Myanmar has not been changed by the ruling military's partial pardon of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"There are a number of steps that we believe they have yet to take that they must before we could talk about any change in our posture towards them," Miller told reporters, repeating Washington's call that Suu Kyi be released immediately.

