US position on Myanmar unchanged by partial pardon of Suu Kyi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
Washington's position on Myanmar has not been changed by the ruling military's partial pardon of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
"There are a number of steps that we believe they have yet to take that they must before we could talk about any change in our posture towards them," Miller told reporters, repeating Washington's call that Suu Kyi be released immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aung San
- Myanmar
- Miller
- Washington
- Suu Kyi
- Matthew Miller
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Report cites how new face of Chinese investment in Myanmar represents criminalisation of country
Malaysia probes disappearance of Myanmar democracy activist and her family
Israel's Herzog to face tensions on Washington visit
Southwest Airlines endorses plan to boost Washington Reagan flights
World News Roundup: U.S. national crosses into North Korea, likely held in custody; Israel's Herzog to face tensions on Washington visit and more