Former Ivory Coast president Bedie dies at 89 -relative

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie, part of an old guard of politicians who dominated politics in the West African nation for a generation, has died aged 89, a close relative told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bedie served as president from 1993 until his ouster in 1999 and later ran a losing race against his longtime political rival President Alassane Ouattara in elections in 2020, when he was 86 years old. It is not clear how Bedie died. His spokesman could not be reached for comment.

