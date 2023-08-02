US Treasury's Yellen disagrees with Fitch downgrade of United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she disagreed with ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of the United States' long-term foreign currency ratings on Tuesday.

"I strongly disagree with Fitch Ratings' decision. The change by Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data," Yellen said in a statement.

