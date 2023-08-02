Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US colleges refashion student essay prompts after ban on affirmative action

In addition to writing about their favorite songs and why they want to go to college, students applying to Emory University in Atlanta this fall will get new essay prompts aimed at teasing out details about their cultural backgrounds. The revised questions are among the changes at Emory and other highly selective colleges after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that race-conscious admissions policies were unlawful, upending a longstanding practice for increasing minority enrollment in higher education.

US pistol brace rule likely illegal, federal appeals court rules

A U.S. regulation restricting ownership of gun accessories known as pistol braces is likely illegal, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, a victory for a gun rights group challenging the rule. A 2-1 panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives finalized the rule in January without giving the public a meaningful chance to comment on it. That made it invalid under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, the panel found.

Vice President Harris rejects DeSantis invite to debate slavery curriculum

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday rejected an invitation from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss the state's new Black history curriculum and said she will not be debating the topic of slavery with him. DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on Monday invited Harris to Florida to discuss the state's new Black history curriculum after the vice president criticized it for backing guidelines that she said taught "revisionist history" about slavery in the United States.

Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for his wide-ranging efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged even as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year. The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the U.S. by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

More than $1 billion up for grabs in US Mega Millions lottery drawing

An estimated $1.1 billion jackpot is up for grabs in the multistate Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night, one of the richest jackpots in the lottery's history. The drawing, set for 11 p.m. EDT, is the 30th since the last Mega Millions winner hit the jackpot in April. The winner or winners must match the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket.

Explainer-What is the 'fake electors' scheme Trump supporters tried after his 2020 loss?

A federal indictment of Donald Trump issued on Tuesday included a charge that the Republican then-president and co-conspirators sought slates of phony electors to support his false claims that he won the 2020 election against Democrat Joe Biden. WHAT ARE ELECTORS?

Trump election interference charges include Civil War-era legal rights law

The charges brought against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in the federal election interference case are based in part on a law enacted in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War to protect the rights of Black people. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, was charged with conspiring to deprive voters of their right to a fair election and defraud the U.S. by blocking Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory. He has denied wrongdoing and said the case is part of a broader, politically motivated "witch hunt."

Reactions to Trump indictment over bid to reverse his 2020 US election loss

The following are some reactions to the four-count indictment charging Republican Donald Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States by attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election: SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH, WHO OVERSEES THE INVESTIGATION:

Analysis-Indictment could propel Trump closer to 2024 Republican nomination

Donald Trump's indictment on Tuesday for his alleged role in efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat will likely fuel his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination, analysts and party strategists say. "This will rally his supporters to his talking points - about how the establishment and the 'deep state' are against him and against them," Stu Rothenberg, a non-partisan political analyst, said before the indictment was handed down.

Factbox-The legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump

Here is a list of legal troubles facing former U.S. President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump, 77, denies any wrongdoing. JAN. 6 AND THE U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK

