Taiwan's VP to transit in New York and San Francisco
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 07:56 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan Vice President William Lai will stop in New York and San Francisco in the United States on his way to and from Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president, the presidential office said on Wednesday.
The arrangement for the U.S. transit was based on the principle of comfort, safety and dignity and should not be an excuse for conflict, the office added. (Reporting By Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- William Lai
- New York
- San Francisco
- Yimou Lee
- Jacqueline Wong
- Sarah Wu
- Paraguay
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defense wants trial in attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband moved from San Francisco
San Francisco Unicorns defeat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 21 runs
Major League Cricket: Washington Freedom beats San Francisco Unicorns by 30 runs
Texas Super Kings defeat San Francisco Unicorns by three wickets in Major League Cricket
'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation