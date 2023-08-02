Left Menu

Taiwan's VP to transit in New York and San Francisco

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 07:56 IST
Taiwan's VP to transit in New York and San Francisco
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Vice President William Lai will stop in New York and San Francisco in the United States on his way to and from Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The arrangement for the U.S. transit was based on the principle of comfort, safety and dignity and should not be an excuse for conflict, the office added. (Reporting By Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

