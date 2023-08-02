Left Menu

“BJP won’t miss a chance…”: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj warns BJD, YSRCP as they support Centre on Delhi Services Bill

Warning the Biju Janata Dal (JDU) and YSRCP, which have declared their support to the Centre on the Bill replacing the Ordinance for the control of Services in the national capital, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the BJP wouldn't miss out on a chance to topple governments in states they rule currently.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 10:16 IST
“BJP won’t miss a chance…”: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj warns BJD, YSRCP as they support Centre on Delhi Services Bill
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Warning the Biju Janata Dal (JDU) and YSRCP, which have declared their support to the Centre on the Bill replacing the Ordinance for the control of Services in the national capital, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the BJP wouldn't miss out on a chance to topple governments in states they rule currently. The BJD, under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is the ruling party in Odisha while Jaganmohan Raddy-led YSRCP holds the reins of power in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bharadwaj said, "Some parties in the Opposition, including the BJD and YSRCP, among others, are helping the BJP in Parliament. These parties may have their own political considerations. However, whenever the BJP senses a chance to topple their governments in states, they won't hesitate to do so." As the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra told ANI that the party will support the government on the Delhi Services Bill. The BJD's official stand came as a blow to the united Opposition, which has been trying to cobble up a majority to defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Later, on Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the BJD and YSRCP for extending their support to the Centre on the Bill. The former Home Minister said he failed to understand what merit they found in the proposed legislation.

"I can understand BJP MPs supporting the Delhi Services Authority Bill, but I fail to understand what merit in the bill was found by the BJD and YSRCP parties," Chidambaram said in a tweet. The contentious Bill was introduced in the Lower House by the Union Minister for State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi.

The Ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court, through a ruling, vested the power to conrol Services in the national capital in the AAP government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023