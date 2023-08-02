Left Menu

Telangana legislature session to begin from Aug 3

02-08-2023
Telangana legislature session to begin from Aug 3
The last session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the current term 2018-23 would commence from Thursday.

The Legislative Council would also meet from August 3.

Coming ahead of the state assembly polls, the session is expected to be stormy with opposition Congress and BJP seeking to raise a number of issues, including the damage caused by the recent rains, leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the ''unfulfilled'' promises of ruling BRS.

The duration of the session would be decided in the Assembly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The BRS government is expected to highlight numerous welfare schemes and the Centre's alleged unhelpful attitude towards Telangana.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has asked the party leaders and activists to widely take the government's ''progressive decisions'', including regularization of Village Revenue Assistants (VRA), recognising Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees as government employees, expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and others, to the people.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP are likely to corner the government over its allegedly unfulfilled promises, including double bedroom houses for poor, unemployment dole and farmers loan waiver, besides the rain relief works.

The government had earlier said it would pass certain bills returned earlier by the Governor again in the Assembly.

