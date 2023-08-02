Left Menu

Opposition MPs walkout from RS over Manipur issue

02-08-2023
Opposition MPs walkout from RS over Manipur issue
Opposition leaders on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair did not admit their notices for suspension of the listed business and take up discussion on the Manipur issue.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 58 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the ongoing situation in Manipur. He said the notices have not been accepted, triggering protests by opposition members.

As the Chair moved ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, the opposition members walked out from the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

