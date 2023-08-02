Economic empowerment of women fuels growth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower them is through a women-led development approach.When women prosper, the world prospers, Modi said while virtually addressing the Ministerial Conference on Womens Empowerment organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarats capital Gandhinagar as part of Indias G20 Presidency.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower them is through a ''women-led development approach''.
''When women prosper, the world prospers,'' Modi said while virtually addressing the 'Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment' organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar as part of India's G20 Presidency. The economic empowerment of women fuels growth, he said. ''Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire a positive change,'' the PM said.
''The most effective way to empower women is through a women-led development approach. India is making strides in this direction,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Mahatma Mandir
- Narendra Modi
- Gandhinagar
- India
ALSO READ
Defamation case: Rahul's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict to be heard by apex court on July 21
SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against Gujarat HC order in ‘Modi surname’ case on July 21
Defamation case: Rahul's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict to be heard by apex court
SC agrees to hear on July 21 appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging Gujarat HC's verdict in defamation case.
Gujarat: Social media post triggers communal clash, ten held