Opposition leaders meet President Murmu on Manipur issue

Opposition leaders on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu here to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

The opposition parties are seeking the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

The opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

