Haryana violence a conspiracy, detailed probe to be conducted: Home Minister Anil Vij

Reiterating his earlier claim, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the violence that broke out between two groups during a procession on Monday and has claimed 6 lives so far, was part of a larger conspiracy which will be the subject of the ongoing investigation. Of the victims of the July 31 violence were two police homeguards.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Vij said, "The situation in Nuh is under control. About 44 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence and 116 people have been arrested so far. While the violence is under investigation, there appears to be a conspiracy behind it. The way stones, weapons, and bullets were seized, it does seem someone masterminded and orchestrated the violence. We have ordered a detailed investigation and strict action will follow against those involved in the violence." Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 6 deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district. He urged people to stay calm and not be swayed by rumours.

The CM, too, confirmed that a 116 people have been arrested in connection with the July 31 violence and the toll, including 2 homeguads, had risen to 6. "Six people — 2 homeguards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence. A total of 116 people have been arrested in this connection till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety," CM Khattar said on Wednesday, adding, "The overall situation in the state is normal. I urge people to maintain peace and brotherhood."

Adding that 20 paramilitary force companies and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the state in the aftermath of the violence, the CM informed further, "Fourteen units (of police and para forces) have been deployed in Nuh, while another 3, 2 and 1 units have been posted in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram. The situation in Nuh is normal at present and surrounding areas and security forces have been put on alert." Security has been tightened in the districts adjoining Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence on July 31.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were incidents of violence overnight in Gurugram's Badshahpur and Sohna Road, as well.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district, in light of the violence. Earlier, on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number '112'.

Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, said the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information on the procession to the district administration. "Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," said Chautala, who also heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the ruling coalition.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, said the situation was under control and normalcy and markets were open."In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. In Sohna, our main focus area, a peace committee meeting took place. Normalcy has returned and markets are open. We have conducted a flag march as well," Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)