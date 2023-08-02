Left Menu

Santosh Bhapkar Appointed as Maharashtra State Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Manch

Pune Maharashtra India, August 2 The Bharatiya Kisan Manch has reshuffled its leadership in Maharashtra, appointing Santosh Bhapkar as the State Secretary. Santosh Bhapkar has a long history of advocating for farmers and has been actively involved in mass agitations for their benefit.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:30 IST
Santosh Bhapkar Appointed as Maharashtra State Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Manch
  • Country:
  • India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: The Bharatiya Kisan Manch has reshuffled its leadership in Maharashtra, appointing Santosh Bhapkar as the State Secretary. The appointment was made by National President Devendra Tiwari, with approval from the party's National General Secretary Rupesh Pandey, during a program held in Mumbai. Santosh Bhapkar has a long history of advocating for farmers and has been actively involved in mass agitations for their benefit. The party has entrusted him with this responsibility in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bhapkar's main focus includes increasing farmers' income and ensuring proper storage, maintenance, and evaluation of their crops. The decision to appoint him was influenced by his popularity among farmers in the area and his excellent reputation. The party believes that Bhapkar will work diligently to fulfill the vision of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for the welfare of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023