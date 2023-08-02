Santosh Bhapkar Appointed as Maharashtra State Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Manch

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: The Bharatiya Kisan Manch has reshuffled its leadership in Maharashtra, appointing Santosh Bhapkar as the State Secretary. The appointment was made by National President Devendra Tiwari, with approval from the party's National General Secretary Rupesh Pandey, during a program held in Mumbai. Santosh Bhapkar has a long history of advocating for farmers and has been actively involved in mass agitations for their benefit. The party has entrusted him with this responsibility in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bhapkar's main focus includes increasing farmers' income and ensuring proper storage, maintenance, and evaluation of their crops. The decision to appoint him was influenced by his popularity among farmers in the area and his excellent reputation. The party believes that Bhapkar will work diligently to fulfill the vision of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for the welfare of farmers.

