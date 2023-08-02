Left Menu

Ask PM to speak in Parliament, visit Manipur: Opposition urges President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:30 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue.

They also demanded that the prime minister visit the strife-torn state to restore peace.

In the memorandum submitted to the President, 31 leaders of the opposition bloc also raised the issue of communal tension in Haryana's Nuh and alleged that the Central government was not bothered about the developments that are taking place ''barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office''.

Addressing the media here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the members of the delegation that included MPs who visited Manipur also apprised the President of the situation in the state and shared their accounts.

''We implore you to press upon the prime minister to urgently address Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter,'' the opposition bloc said in the memorandum.

