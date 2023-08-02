Communal conflict in Haryana "distressing", says Kerala CM
Our heartfelt thoughts are with the affected families, Vijayan tweeted.Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that erupted in Haryanas Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grief over the ongoing communal violence in Haryana that has claimed six lives and termed the developments in the northern state as ''distressing''.
In a tweet, the Left leader said the loss of lives and widespread arson are 'tragic.' He also urged everyone in the state to uphold communal harmony and swiftly end the violence.
''Deeply saddened by the distressing communal conflict unravelling in Haryana. The loss of lives and widespread arson are undeniably tragic. Let's unite in upholding communal harmony and swiftly end the violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the affected families,'' Vijayan tweeted.
Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays final tribute to Kerala’s former CM Oommen Chandy
Case registered for microphone howling during CM Vijayan's speech in Kerala
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at RSS, claims agenda to turn Manipur “into land of riots”
Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi
Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi