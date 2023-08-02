Left Menu

Communal conflict in Haryana "distressing", says Kerala CM

Our heartfelt thoughts are with the affected families, Vijayan tweeted.Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that erupted in Haryanas Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grief over the ongoing communal violence in Haryana that has claimed six lives and termed the developments in the northern state as ''distressing''.

In a tweet, the Left leader said the loss of lives and widespread arson are 'tragic.' He also urged everyone in the state to uphold communal harmony and swiftly end the violence.

''Deeply saddened by the distressing communal conflict unravelling in Haryana. The loss of lives and widespread arson are undeniably tragic. Let's unite in upholding communal harmony and swiftly end the violence. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the affected families,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.

 

