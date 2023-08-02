Nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha: Opposition bloc

Opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday suggested that President Droupadi Murmu nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to the Rajya Sabha to help rectify the ''grievous harm'' inflicted on women of the state. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev made the suggestion when a delegation of the opposition bloc met the President and urged her to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

Dev said nominating two women from different communities from Manipur to the Rajya Sabha would serve as a small measure to rectify the grievous harm and violation inflicted upon the women of the state.

''This is the minimum expectation at this time of national tragedy,'' she said.

Among the opposition members present at the meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan), Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut, Trinamool leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien.

