LS Speaker upset at disruptions, skips proceedings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:33 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to be upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and stayed away from the proceedings on Wednesday morning.

YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy was in the chair when the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour.

Parliament officials said Birla was upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been conveyed of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in highest esteem and expects members to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

