Bengal Guv opens anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:48 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday inaugurated an 'anti-corruption cell' at the Raj Bhavan here, amidst protests by the ruling TMC of this being an ''intrusion'' into day-to-day administration which was the responsibility of the state government.

Bose, who said that such an initiative would help common people forward their complaints to competent authorities, dismissed the TMC's allegation, and said the cell would not "infringe on others' turf".

''Here at the anti-corruption cell, we are trying to give voice to the voiceless. In the days of violence, Raj Bhavan is trying to be a friend of the unfriended poor. When the 'Peace Room' was set up, there were apprehensions. What did the 'Peace Room' achieve? We will not try to infringe on the turf of others. There is something called 'Lakshman Rekha'. We will certainly try to confine ourselves within the Lakshman Rekha,'' Bose said. The governor had opened a 'Peace Room' at the Raj Bhavan to address violence-related complaints from people in districts during the recently held panchayat elections.

''Do not give money to anyone. We will not allow that. If someone wants money, take his picture and send it to me. This was said in Cooch Behar by my constitutional colleague CM of West Bengal. This is precisely what we are trying to implement. That is what we are going to do,'' the governor said, referring to the chief minister's recent remarks at a rally. Anyone who comes across corruption can report it to the anti-corruption cell, Bose said.

''We will take it up with the competent authorities,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

