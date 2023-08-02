Left Menu

Oppn not interested in debate in Parliament as govt has answers to their charge: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:49 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of running away from a debate on the Manipur issue in Parliament, asserting that they are not interested in a discussion as they know that the government has an appropriate response to their questions.

The party's reaction came after opposition bloc INDIA submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue. Members of the bloc also demanded that he visit the strife-torn state to restore peace.

''The government is ready for a debate and Home Minister Amit Shah who had visited Manipur is ready to reply. I can't understand what is their problem. People too are unable to understand,'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

BJP leader Sushil Modi took a dig at the opposition, saying its leaders can go to Manipur and the President's residence but can't participate in a debate in Parliament on the issue.

He said there is no logic in their demand that Modi should speak as the government works with collective responsibility and the minister concerned, Amit Shah in this case, is ready to reply.

''They know that the government has all the answers to the points made by them and that is why they are running away from a debate in Parliament,'' he told reporters.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, ''The government has said this repeatedly that it is ready for a discussion on every issue, including Manipur. But the opposition is not ready, and they want to disrupt Parliament.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

