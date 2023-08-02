Left Menu

Speaker A N Shamseer will not apologise for remarks about Hindu deity: CPI(M)

02-08-2023
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday made it clear that Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer will not apologise for his controversial remarks regarding a Hindu deity which has stirred up the political waters in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, at a press conference at the party headquarters AKG Centre here, said there was no need for any apology or issuing a correction in connection with the statement by Shamseer.

''What Shamseer said was entirely correct,'' he added.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The Speaker had said that Lord Ganesha was a myth and the belief had no scientific basis.

The BJP and right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a campaign against Shamseer, saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's comments regarding Lord Ganesha and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

The ruling CPI(M) had on Saturday strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Shamseer over his reported controversial remarks.

Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and checking the development of science, the CPI(M) had said in a statement here.

