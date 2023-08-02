Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Manipur violence

Members of the opposition INDIA bloc parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha for the second time on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue besides alleging that the leader of the opposition was not allowed to speak in the House.

When the Upper House, which saw opposition members walk out in the pre-lunch period, reassembled at 2 pm, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage.

The Opposition members intensified their demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Makkilarjun Kharge, who said there is a lot of unrest in the country at the moment.

At this, Harivansh asked Kharge to speak on the bill and disallowed him not to raise the issue, following which the opposition members walked out.

''Only BJP, No LoP (leader of the opposition) is the Modi government's strategy in the Rajya Sabha. This afternoon too Kharge-ji was not allowed to speak. He was not allowed to say why it's important that the PM make a statement to the House on Manipur, followed by a discussion. INDIA (alliance) parties walked out in protest,'' the Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter after staging the walkout.

In the morning, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar categorically said he cannot issue a directive to the prime minister to come to the House as opposition leaders pressed for a statement by Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

Opposition leaders, who have been demanding a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha, later staged a walkout in protest. Rule 267 allows for the suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue suggested by a member.

