Congress MP Randeep Surjewala questions Haryana govt's actions during Nuh clashes

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday questioned the Haryana government's actions during the violent clashes in Gurugram, Nuh, and Sohna and accused the government of malice. While talking to ANI, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "What was the government doing when these violent clashes broke out in Gurugram, Nuh, and Sohna? The real conspirators are sitting within the government in Haryana."

On Monday, in Nuh district of Haryana, a clash between two groups resulted in 6 fatalities. Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah expressed sadness over Haryana's Nuh incident on Wednesday and emphasised that fighting over religion is not good for India, as it is a country for everyone and every religion has the right to grow.

"Whatever happened in Nuh is heartbreaking. Fighting over religion is not good for India. India is everyone's country, every religion here has the right to grow," said National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah. Earlier, reiterating his earlier claim, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the violence that broke out between two groups during a procession on Monday was part of a larger conspiracy, which will be the subject of the ongoing investigation.

Of the victims of the July 31 violence, two were police home guards. Earlier, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 6 deaths had been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district. He urged people to stay calm and not be swayed by rumours.

The CM, also, confirmed that 116 people have been arrested in connection with the July 31 violence, and the toll, including 2 home guards, has risen to 6. He further added that 20 paramilitary force companies and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the state in the aftermath of the violence. The CM informed further, "Fourteen units (of police and para forces) have been deployed in Nuh, while another 3, 2, and 1 unit have been posted in Palwal, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The situation in Nuh is normal at present, and surrounding areas and security forces have been put on alert."

Security has been tightened in the districts adjoining Nuh—Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram—in light of the violence on July 31. On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana.

There were incidents of violence overnight in Gurugram's Badshahpur and Sohna Roads, as well. Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh, and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district in light of the violence.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram, said, "All schools, colleges, and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number '112'. Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if the organisers of the yatra had given complete information on the procession to the district administration.

"Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," said Chautala, who also heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the ruling coalition. On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, said the situation was under control and normalcy and markets were open."In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. In Sohna, our main focus area, a peace committee meeting took place. Normalcy has returned and markets are open. We have conducted a flag march as well," Yadav said. (ANI)

