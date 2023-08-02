Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:01 IST
Maharashtra police will be asked to prepare SOP to tackle cases of women duped into marriage outside religion using fake identity: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Police in Maharashtra will be asked to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle cases where women are duped into marriage outside religion by presenting a fake identity, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in the state legislative assembly during a discussion on `Hindu girls being lured by anti-social elements' in Aurangabad district, as alleged by some legislators.

All police stations will be sensitized on this issue and if appropriate action is not taken, the concerned officials will face action, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

He will ask the state director general of police (DGP) to frame an SOP for dealing with such cases, Fadnavis added. If an adult woman marries outside religion, law cannot be do anything unless she has been duped by the man by using a different identity, he said.

The cases of women being ''drugged'' and lured into marriage by using a fake identity -- as claimed by a legislator -- will be probed, and the rescued women will be provided psychological treatment, Fadnavis added.

