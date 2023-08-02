Left Menu

UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:01 IST
UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned what they called recent attempts to "undermine democracy, peace and stability" in Niger, a statement from Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz discussed the concerning situation in Niger," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after a military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

"The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023