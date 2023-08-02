UK and German leaders discuss 'concerning situation' in Niger
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned what they called recent attempts to "undermine democracy, peace and stability" in Niger, a statement from Sunak's office said on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz discussed the concerning situation in Niger," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after a military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his government.
"The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country."
