Old book with new cover: Naqvi's swipe at INDIA bloc

Taking a swipe at the INDIA opposition bloc, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that with the UPA becoming an ''NPA or non-performing asset'', the ''democratically defeated dynasty'' has come out with an ''old book with new cover''. While participating in various programmes and addressing BJP workers here, the former Union minister hit out at the Congress, saying the ''dynasty'' has made an alliance with some new partners that is nothing but a ''congregation of confusion and contradiction''.

The new alliance is like a plane whose ''pilot is crazy'' and ''passengers are cunning'', he said.

Such a plane will have either an emergency landing or a crash landing, Naqvi added.

The ''arithmetic'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success has spoiled the ''mathematics'' of his opponents, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

The ''dynastic day-dreaming to remove Modi'' will be defused by ''democratic determination to re-elect Modi'', he said.

While there is a ''tried and tested'' leadership of Prime Minister Modi on one hand, there is the Congress' ''dagger of deceit'' on the other, Naqvi said. Twenty-six parties recently came together in Bengaluru to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led NDA.

