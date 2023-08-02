Left Menu

Supreme Court issues notice to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi govts amid Nuh protests

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi governments, amid protest marches and demonstrations being organised against the violence in Haryana's nuh on July 31.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:12 IST
Supreme Court issues notice to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi govts amid Nuh protests
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi governments, amid protest marches and demonstrations being organised against the violence in Haryana's nuh on July 31. The court issued the notices on a plea over the Haryana violence and set the next hearing on August 4.

An apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti took up the plea for hearing on Wednesday. Senior Advocate CU Singh, arguing for the applicant, apprised Supreme Court that 23 protests against the Haryana violence were being organised in Delhi.

The Supreme Court bench, while hearing the matter, stated, "There should be no hate speech, no violence if required, deploy additional forces, CCTV cameras to be installed and everything recorded to be preserved." Meanwhile, Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana.

The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. Receiving word of the prostests, Delhi Police swung into action and ensured heavy security deployment in the area.

Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk. Tension gripped the Nuh district on July 31 after two groups clashed during a procession. Following the clashes, security was tightened in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed reporters that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police home guards and 4 civilians. "Six people — 2 home guards and 4 civilians — have died in the violence so far. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to ensuring order and public safety," Khattar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

