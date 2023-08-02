Left Menu

Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed by Parliament

A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:14 IST
Bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals passed by Parliament
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bill that seeks to allow the private sector to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, amid a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion over the Manipur violence issue.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, when Rajya Sabha reassembled in for the post-lunch period.

The bill was passed by the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote. It was approved by Lok Sabha last month. Earlier, all 12 atomic minerals were reserved for mining and exploration by state-owned entities. The bill amended The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The atomic minerals which will be opened for private sector exploration are lithium (used for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage devices), beryllium, niobium, titanium, tantalum and zirconium.

The bill also empowers the central government to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals.

Deep-seated minerals include gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum group of minerals and diamonds. They are difficult and expensive to explore and mine as compared to surficial or bulk minerals.

Discussion on the bill took place in Rajya Sabha amid opposition uproar over the Manipur violence issue as they demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. Later they staged a walkout.

As many as 11 members, including Aditya Prasad (BJP), Baburam Nishad (BJP), Deepak Prakash (BJP), GK Vasan TMC (M), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Sasmit Patra (BJD), took part in the discussion and supported the bill. In his reply, Joshi said the legislation is an important issue considering the way in which the world is changing.

He said it is estimated that 95 ''most precious'' minerals are found in India but the country is still importing these.

Joshi alleged that policy paralysis, corruption and nepotism in the previous government are to be blamed for large-scale import of minerals such as coal despite the country having large reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023