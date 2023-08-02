Left Menu

Putin reaffirms Russian position on grain deal in call with Erdogan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to return to the Black Sea grain deal as soon as the West met its obligations with regards to Russia's own grain exports.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Putin listed Russia's reasons for exiting the deal last month, the Kremlin said in a statement. The deal allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports.

Moscow says the West has done nothing to facilitate the export of Russian grains and fertilisers, as also envisaged in the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

