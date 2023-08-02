Congress top brass meets Karnataka leaders to hammer strategy for 2024 LS Polls

Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections with senior party leaders from Karnataka.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the discussions, where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, besides AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, were present.

''Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 Crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our 5 solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation,'' Kharge said after the meeting.

''A historic mandate also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' the Congress chief said.

He also said that Karnataka trusts the party's ''welfare-oriented governance and development paradigm.'' Kharge and Gandhi urged the party leaders to help repeat the party performance in the upcoming general elections and called for unity across its rank and file.

The Congress won the assembly elections in Karnataka recently and ousted the BJP from the lone southern state where it was in power.

The Congress is now seeking to stage a stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections riding the momentum after its victory in Karnataka.

