Union minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit meets PM Modi

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said it is a matter of inquiry as to how members of both communities involved in communal violence in Haryana's Nuh were in possession of weapons.

The Gurgaon MP was speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh, however, said that his meeting with Modi was for extending an invitation to the prime minister for inaugurating several development projects, including an AIIMS, in the state.

Nuh is part of the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Asked if he also discussed the Nuh violence with him, Singh said several matters are discussed when one meets the prime minister. ''Everything is not meant to be shared with the media,'' he said.

To a question about the violence, which has claimed six lives so far, he said both communities (Hindus and Muslims) were in possession of weapons, citing videos of the riot.

''This is a matter of probe as to how they got possession of these weapons and how such an atmosphere was created,'' he said, noting that the Haryana government is carrying out the investigation.

