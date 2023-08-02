Centre introduces Jan Vishwas Bill in Rajya Sabha with 'ease of business' promise

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 27 in the current session.

Piloting the bill in the upper house, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said it will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.

The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.

''Since 2014, the Prime Minister prioritised, that government will have faith in the citizen of the country and with that faith, the business of this country and the government would function,'' Goyal said. ''In last nine years, 1,500 laws have been repealed,'' he said, adding, some of these laws originate from the British period.

The minister said around 40,000 provisions and procedures which had the possibility of creating problems for people were either simplified or removed by the Narendra Modi government over the last nine years.

More than 3,600 provisions have been decriminalised by the government, he said.

This is a continuous process that goes on with discussions with various stakeholders such as state governments and business communities, he said.

The minister said there were three dissent notes against the bill from three members of three different parties - AITC, INC, and DMK.

The members of these parties were not present in the house as they had boycotted the parliament proceedings over their demand for a debate on the Manipur issue under rule 267.

''If they were present and expressed their views, then I would have responded to them well ... Their dissent, clearly reflects they have neither trust in common man nor businessmen. They also do not trust the people operating MSMEs and SMEs,'' Goyal said. He also said one of the opposition members opposed the Hindi name of the bill, which reflects a slavery mentality.

The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022. Subsequently, it was referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Joint Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, held detailed discussions with all 19 ministries and departments, along with the Legislative Department and Department of Legal Affairs.

Initiating the debate, Sujit Kumar of BJD called the bill forward-looking as he suggested its expansion to a few more provisions and acts.

''The government should come up with a periodic SOP, which will review all such old obsolete laws and come with some legislations,'' he said and argued that with fast-changing technology, several rules have now become obsolete.

State governments should also look at their own laws and decriminalise such obsolete laws, he suggested.

Masthan Rao Beeda of YSRCP supported the bill and argued that several penalties were impacting the marginalised and vulnerable community due to their limited financial resources and the problem was compounded by the lack of legal resources accessible to them.

''Ultimately, the goal should be to strike a balance between punishment, restitution and prevention. While ensuring accountability and justice in financial misconduct. The bill enhances the ease of doing business,'' Beeda said.

M Thambidurai of AIDMK also supported the bill.

Dr K Laxman of BJP said the bill was in line with the Modi government's vision of 'maximum governance minimum government' and shows its commitment to bringing reforms to reduce the compliance burden for businesses and citizens.

Removal of such roadblocks will only help India achieve its aim of becoming a $5 trillion economy, he said.

