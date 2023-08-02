Left Menu

WB Assembly Speaker says agitation in front of MLA hostel not right way to protest

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said in the House that an agitation by job seekers in front of the MLA hostel here was not the right way to protest.

The Speaker said that MLAs, owing to the agitation in front of the MLA hostel gate, could have been prevented from attending the House, which is where the members speak of various issues in the state.

''It was not the right way to protest,'' he said, adding that he was anxious when he heard about the agitation in the morning as several MLAs put up there.

The agitators were later removed by the police.

Mentioning the protest by job seekers outside the MLA hostel during the Zero Hour, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said since these people were not getting an opportunity to interact with responsible officials of the government over the issue, they had resorted to such protests to air their grievance.

Without directly referring to a TMC agitation programme to be held on August 5, the Siliguri MLA said that political leaders in responsible positions should not announce any such political movement which can make any leader face similar problems.

''I want to urge in this House that the job seekers' issues be heard out,'' he said.

The job seekers have been claiming that they are yet to get appointments despite having qualified in the recruitment examination for assistant teachers.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that a political programme to protest the alleged refusal of the Centre to give the state's monetary dues will be held peacefully on August 5.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced on July 21, during the party's martyrs day rally, a gherao of the residences of BJP leaders at all levels in the state on August 5.

The Calcutta High Court restrained the ruling TMC's August 5 programme to gherao residences of BJP leaders in West Bengal in an interim order.

