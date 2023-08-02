Left Menu

If necessary, SIT to be formed to probe if sudden glorification of Aurangzeb deliberate: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said if necessary, a dedicated SIT would be set up to probe whether the sudden glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb by some elements in the state was deliberate. Rane demanded an SIT probe into the incidents of glorification of Aurangzeb.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:18 IST
If necessary, SIT to be formed to probe if sudden glorification of Aurangzeb deliberate: Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said if necessary, a dedicated SIT would be set up to probe whether the ''sudden glorification'' of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb by some elements in the state was deliberate. Speaking in the state assembly in response to a calling attention notice by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Fadnavis who holds the home portfolio, said Aurangzeb can never be a role model for the Indian Muslims.

''If there are heroes, they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and APJ Abdul Kalam. Why should there be glorification of Aurangzeb suddenly? Is it deliberate?'' he asked.

''We will probe this and we are getting information from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Intelligence Bureau (IB). If necessary, we will set up a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe this,'' he said.

Fadnavis said communal flare-ups were not good for the development and progress of Maharashtra. Rane demanded an SIT probe into the incidents of glorification of Aurangzeb. Social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb put up by some individuals had triggered tension and clashes in parts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar and Beed districts, a couple of months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023