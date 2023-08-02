Parliament passes Jan Vishwas Bill to promote ease of business

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:29 IST
Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 Acts.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote.

Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the bill will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.

The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments.

It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. The bill also seeks to remove all offences under the Post Office Act, 1898.

