Manipur incident shameful for ruling party, opposition both, says Uma Bharti

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday said the stripping and parading of two women naked in Manipur was shameful for both the BJP and the opposition as she urged them to refrain from doing politics on the issue.

''The incident in Manipur was shameful for both the ruling party and the opposition. Action against the culprits was more important than politics on this issue,'' the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who reached Vrindavan's Geeta Ashram on Tuesday for a two-day stay, told reporters.

''There should be an inquiry on what was the role of police at the time of the incident. The incident came to light through social media instead of police,'' she said.

The BJP leader during her stay in the city visited Thakur Banke Bihari and Katyayani Devi temples. She said there were already signs of a Hindu temple in Gyanvapi and though she herself has worshipped Shringar Gauri, it would not be appropriate for her to say much on the matter since ''the court proceedings are on in the case.'' Grand temples should be built in Mathura and Kashi on the lines of one under construction in Ayodhya, said the politician, who was among those who spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement.

She also said she was dissatisfied with the plight of Yamuna ghats. ''The plan prepared to bring Yamuna to the ghats is not being implemented. The plan itself has become useless,'' she said.

