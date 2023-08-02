Brazil's Lula says 'neither Putin nor Zelenskiy ready for peace'

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country is working for peace in Ukraine but neither its leader nor Russia's are ready to talk peace.

"Neither Putin nor Zelensky are ready for peace," Lula told foreign correspondents in a news conference, adding that peace proposals he is seeking with other neutral countries will be ready for when Russia and Ukraine are ready to negotiate.

Lula said the BRICS group of emerging economies should allow new members "as long as they meet the requirements." His country has been the main opponent of expanding BRICS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)