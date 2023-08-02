Left Menu

Mamata welcomes Haryana BJP CM Khattar’s remark that govt can't protect everyone

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed her Haryana counterpart and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattars statement that not everyone could be protected, but she said that the government should not promote casteism or communal tension.Banerjee, however, alleged that the incidents of communal tension were scripted by the saffron party, the motto of which is to divide people to win elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:33 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed her Haryana counterpart and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar's statement that not everyone could be protected, but she said that the government should not promote casteism or communal tension.

Banerjee, however, alleged that the incidents of communal tension were scripted by the saffron party, the motto of which is to divide people to win elections. ''I have seen Manohar Lal Khattar's statement. Not as a politician, but as a citizen of this country, I will appreciate his statement because it's a fact that the government cannot give protection to everyone," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, told a press conference.

After six people, including two home guards, have been killed in communal violence in Haryana, Khattar on Wednesday said it is not possible for the government to protect every citizen. "But I would also say that the government cannot promote casteism, creedism or communal tension... The communal tension started as the BJP is playing a dirty game to divide people on the basis of caste, creed and country to win elections,'' Banerjee said.

The government, however, can provide peace to people, she said.

Sometimes it might be difficult to handle a situation as there can be problems related to caste or community but one should give it a try, the West Bengal chief minister said. "If we are mentally strong, united and do not divide the people, such things will not take place. It happens because of hate speech and provocation,'' she said, claiming that the country is burning because of instigation.

Banerjee also wondered why no central teams were sent to these states where the incidents of communal violence have taken place. On Parliament taking up the no-trust motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA over the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur next week and Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to the debate on August 10, Banerjee asked why a specific date was chosen when it was an ''urgent'' matter.

''Is there an astrological angle behind it? It's an urgent issue,'' she said.

