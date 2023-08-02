T'gana CM announces resumption of farm loan waiver

Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials to resume farm loan waiver from August 3 and complete it by the second week of September. The Chief Minister instructed the Finance Minister and the officials to resume farm loan waiver from Thursday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:36 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials to ''resume'' farm loan waiver from August 3 and complete it by the second week of September. Rao said the economic slowdown caused by the Union government's demonetisation decision, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the ''vindictive attitude adopted by the Centre towards Telangana by not releasing the FRBM funds'' contributed to the state's fiscal deficit which led to delay in the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme. In view of the healthy improvement in state's economic conditions, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with Harish Rao and officials on the steps to be taken to ''restart'' the farmers' loan waiver scheme, an official release said.

Observing that the state government is sincerely implementing 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme, 'Rythu Bima' life insurance scheme, free electricity and irrigation facilities towards farmers welfare, he said the government will not neglect the welfare of ryots notwithstanding the problems faced by the state. ''The Chief Minister said that after the already waived loans, it required another Rs 19,000 crore for the waiver of pending farm loans,'' the release said. The Chief Minister instructed the Finance Minister and the officials to ''resume'' farm loan waiver from Thursday. He told them to complete the process by the second week of September by depositing the monetary benefit in farmers' bank accounts in a phased manner, like the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, the release added. The BRS has been under flak from opposition BJP and Congress for not implementing farm loan waiver scheme. Meanwhile, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy claimed that the loan waiver is his party's victory.

The Chief Minister announced loan waiver only due to the agitation and pressure mounted by the Congress, he said.

