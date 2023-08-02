Congress top brass meets Karnataka leaders to hammer strategy for 2024 LS Polls

Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections with senior party leaders from Karnataka and called for unity in the party cadre for a repeat of its electoral success.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the discussions, where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, besides AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, were present.

Kharge and Gandhi urged the party leaders to help repeat the party performance in the upcoming general elections and called for unity across its rank and file.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi also told the leaders and ministers there should be no corruption in the Congress government in the state.

He urged the ministers to rise to the expectations of the people who have voted the party to power.

''Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 Crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our 5 solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation,'' Kharge said after the meeting.

''A historic mandate also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' the Congress chief said.

He also said that Karnataka trusts the party's ''welfare-oriented governance and development paradigm.'' Siddaramaiah later tweeted pictures of the meeting, while KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, organisation, claimed the party will come to power in 2024 with a resounding victory.

''Today, attended a meeting to review preparations of Karnataka Congress for the Lok Sabha elections, chaired by INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, along with Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji and other senior leaders. ''Karnataka gave the INC a historic mandate. We are working tirelessly to fulfil our guarantees, and will usher in transformative change in the state. Repeating 2023, Karnataka will resoundingly reject BJP in 2024,'' Venugopal said in a tweet after the meeting.

''Neither do people believe PM Modi anymore, nor think that BJP's motley group of incompetent MPs and Karnataka leaders can deliver on their hopes. Karnataka is firmly behind the Congress, be it Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha,'' he also said.

The Congress won the assembly elections in Karnataka recently and ousted the BJP from the lone southern state where it was in power.

The party is now seeking to stage a stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections riding the momentum after its victory in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)