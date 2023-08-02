Left Menu

Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 63

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for Sunday's blast at a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hard-line Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the government. A total of 63 people have died so far and the toll could rise with 123 injured being treated in various hospitals after the attack in the northwestern district of Bajaur, its district headquarters hospital's medical superintendent Liaqat Khan told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:48 IST
Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 63

The death toll from a suicide bombing in Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 63 while 123 are still under treatment, a government official said on Wednesday.

The attack - the deadliest on a political party since campaigning for the last election in 2018 - has raised security concerns ahead of a general election due by November. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for Sunday's blast at a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hard-line Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the government.

A total of 63 people have died so far and the toll could rise with 123 injured being treated in various hospitals after the attack in the northwestern district of Bajaur, its district headquarters hospital's medical superintendent Liaqat Khan told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the blast, which came after months of political tension and an economic crisis, as an attack on the democratic process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023