Himachal govt, LoP trade charges over absence of officials during Gadkari's visit to flood-hit areas

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the absence of Secretary Public Works Department (PWD) and Engineer-in-Chief during the visit of Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali.

In a statement issued here, Thakur said the Union minister skipped the Lok Sabha session to visit the flood-affected areas and the absence of key officials was ''unfortunate''.

Thakur said during the visit of the Union minister, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was repeatedly calling these officers to get information. According to the protocol, the presence of officers concerned is essential as they are in a better position to present the facts, the former chief minister said.

Expressing his gratitude to the Union minister for announcing relief on the spot, Thakur said Rs 400 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Setu Bandhan and Rs 12,500 crore plan for construction of 68 tunnels was ''historic''.

Shimla MP and former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Wednesday met Gadkari and apprised him of the loss and damage due to rains and floods in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He said several roads and bridges including the Ghandal Bridge on Shimla-Mandi road, linking 10 districts of the state, have been badly damaged and people are facing hardships.

Hitting back, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the CM and PWD minister accompanied the Union minister.

Both the ministers said Thakur was ''trying to mislead'' the people of the state by doing ''selfish politics'' on this sensitive issue, which cannot be justified.

The chief minister gave detailed information about the damage caused due to heavy rains and floods in the district as well as in the other parts of the state as he has already visited the affected areas and monitored relief work, they said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

It was on the request of the state government that Gadkari had come to Himachal Pradesh to visit the flood affected areas so that he could personally assess the damage caused, they added.

