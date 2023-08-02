Left Menu

Ajmer Dargah head appeals to people, politicians to maintain peace in Haryana

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday appealed to people and politicians alike to maintain peace in the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana, saying the atmosphere there is painful and harmful for a civilised society.

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday appealed to people and politicians alike to maintain peace in the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana, saying the atmosphere there is painful and harmful for a civilised society. Khan issued a statement on the Nuh incident and said that hatred and communalism will take the country and the future of the youths in the wrong direction. ''I appeal to the people of all religions and sects in Haryana to work with peace and patience and give proof of being a responsible Indian. Responsible people from both sides of the society should come forward and make meaningful efforts to calm the current atmosphere,'' he said.

Khan also appealed to politicians to keep restraint and not give any such statement which may provoke the sentiments of the people.

''Everyone needs to make collective efforts for peace to remain in the country,'' he added. Communal clashes broke out in the Nuh on Monday when VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. Cars were set ablaze. Six people were killed in the violence that was unleashed from both communities in the wake of the clash.

