Left Menu

Nagpur: Bajrang Dal workers protest against Haryana communal violence

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:10 IST
Nagpur: Bajrang Dal workers protest against Haryana communal violence
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of Bajrang Dal on Wednesday staged a protest against Haryana communal violence in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and blamed Pakistan for fomenting the unrest.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Govind Shende alleged the annual Shobha Yatra of Bajrang Dal was attacked by members of a minority community in Nuh in Haryana.

He claimed Pakistan was instigating violence by providing arms to the people.

''This is the intelligence failure of the Haryana government,'' Shende alleged.

Bajrang dal workers gathered at Variety Square in Nagpur and raised slogans against Pakistan.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023