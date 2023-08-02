Veteran Telugu actress Jayasudha joins BJP
Veteran Telugu actress and former MLA Jayasudha joined the BJP on Wednesday.
She joined the party in the presence of national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in Delhi.
''Hearty welcome to Telugu actress and former MLA Jayasudha ji on joining BJP after being influenced by the public welfare policies of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji,'' Tarun Chugh, incharge of party affairs in Telangana, tweeted.
Later, she met BJP president J P Nadda.
Jayasudha was elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh from Secunderabad here in 2009 on a Congress ticket. However, she has not been active in politics subsequently.
