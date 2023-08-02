Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he hopes for peace summit this autumn
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he hoped a Peace Summit could be held this autumn, and that talks in Saudi Arabia this week were stepping stone towards that goal.
Zelenskiy told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech that almost 40 countries would be represented at the meeting in Saudi Arabia.
"We are working on making it (the summit) happen this fall," he said.
